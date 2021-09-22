2022 INFINITI Q50 sedan adds new features to the standard equipment, along with some neat styling and tons of personalization goodies.

The new Q50 continues the successful formula by blending clean and athletic body with a functional and cozy interior. The 2022 Q50 is available in three well-equipped grades: LUXE, SENSORY, and RED SPORT 400. Each grade is available with INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The Q50 SENSORY grade, which was new for 2021, offers sumptuous Saddle Brown leather-appointed seatsi as optional equipment for 2022.

Every 2022 INFINITI Q50, including the LUXE grade, comes with standard leather-appointed seats, power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, power-folding outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down, a dual-occupant memory system for the driver's seat that remembers steering wheel, seat, and outside mirror position, linked to individual Intelligent Keys, driver's seat power lumbar adjustment; and Bose Performance Series audio.

Drivetrain system

The 2022 Q50 comes with a 3.0-liter VR-series twin-turbo V6 engine for motivation, offered in one of two configurations. In Q50 LUXE and Q50 SENSORY sedans, the V6 delivers 300 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 295 lb-ft at 1,600-5,200 rpm.

In Q50 RED SPORT 400 sedans, the V6 engine delivers on its namesake and produces 400 maximum horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft at 1,600-5,200 rpm.

Exclusive to the RED SPORT 400's engine, an extra water pump to aid in cooling and an optical turbine speed sensor is added, the latter of which allows for the twin-turbochargers to perform at up to 240,000 rpm — higher than ever before for a V6 engine.

The V6 is teamed with a 7-speed automatic gearbox with manual shift mode and Downshift Rev Matching. Standard steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters on Q50 RED SPORT 400 offer more control for dynamic performance.