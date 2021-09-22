Mercedes-EQ redefines the electric vehicle segment with the introduction of the new EQS. The groundbreaking all-electric luxury sedan blends perfectly the industry-leading standards of Mercedes and the advanced next-gen technologies.

Coming with a powerful engine system and highly intelligent and adaptive functions, the new EQS combines performance, luxury and sustainability in a single beautiful package.

Also, in order to enhance the capabilities of the vehicle, Mercedes will offer the new EQS Sedan in three well-geared trim levels: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each of these features some neat technologies and luxurious features, along with tons of customization options.

In terms of visuals, the new EQS reveals an innovative and complex exterior design based on a new vehicle architecture. The shape is definitely inspired by motorsport and features low stance, tight rear-end, and an overall cab-forward design: the overhangs and the front-end assembly are short, the rear is smoothly rounded.

Furthermore, the EQS lineup comes with a power tilt and sliding panoramic roof with two modules that form a large glass surface, resulting in a light and airy ambience in the interior. Additional interior elements including rapid-heating and ventilating front seats, leather seating surfaces, active multicontour front seats with enhanced massage and comfort headrests, wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging in the front and the air balance cabin fragrance system with a new HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter.

With a range of up to 784 kilometers (WLTP) and an output of up to 516 hp, the highly advanced powertrain of the EQS exceeds every expectation of a progressive electric sedan in the flagship S-Class segment. To further enhance the S- Class segment experience for customers, Mercedes-Benz USA is offering EQS customers complimentary 30-minute DC Fast charging with the Electrify America Network for 24-months from account activation, and two years of free maintenance.

The fully electric 2022 EQS Sedan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fall of 2021 and marks a new era for the brand as the first model of the new Mercedes-EQ rollout in North America.