2020 INFINITI QX50 has received the 2020 Consumer Guide Automobile Best Buy Award in the premium compact crossover/SUVs category, making the second year in a row the vehicle has won this award. The Consumer Automotive Best Buy Award has recognized the QX50 after evaluating more than 150 different models.

2020 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award is based on objective ratings and by setting apart itself through performance value compared to other in the class. 2020 QX50 hits all premium compact SUV high points with its sexy design and advanced VC-Turbo power unit, which offers both high power and efficiency.

2020 QX50 continues the tradition to grant customers with that unmistakable INFINITI signature design elements. What is new for this model, however, is the QX50 SENSORY and QX50 AUTOGRAPH trim levels, which include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto all along with a new generation of infotainment system with dual HD displays and tons of additional gadgets and utilities.

2020 QX50 also comes with a highly capable interior space with sliding rear bench, a panoramic moonroof, and driver-centric asymmetric interior design that enhances the overall driving experience and cozy ambience. The machine is powered by INFINITI's own 2.0-liter VC-Turbo power unit that offers low emissions and a front-wheel drive function, or an optional AWD system. Additionally, 2020 QX50 is also available with technologies as ProPILOT Assist, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, High Beam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

