For the 24th time, Honda Accord has been named to the prestigious Car and Driver 10 Best list, winning history with no other similar. The 2020 model marks the 22nd consecutive year that the Accord has made the list.

The 10th-generation Accord was introduced back in 2018 and redefined what a mainstream midsize sedan should look like. The vehicle impressed both critics and enthusiasts with sexy styling, sophisticated interior, and powerful and yet efficient drivetrain system. Joining the lineup a few months later, Accord Hybrid offers outstanding fuel efficiency without sacrificing comfort, refinement or interior space.

In fact, Accord lineup is the best-selling midsize sedan in America for the last 44 years, with cumulative US sales topping 13.8 million units, and US production of more than 11.7 million units since going into production as the first US-made car form a Japanese automaker on November 1, 1982, in Marysville, Ohio.

Honda offers a full line of reliable and efficient vehicles that also incorporate advanced safety technologies. Brand's lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord, and Clarity passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot SUVs, the Ridgeline pickup and Odyssey minivan.

Honda team has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. Back in 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the US were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Source: Honda