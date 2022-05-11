The new Range Rover Sport is available in SE, SE Dynamic and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.

A suite of powerful and efficient(1) powertrains includes six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid, a potent new V8 and two mild hybrid six-cylinder gasoline Ingenium engine. Pure-electric propulsion will be introduced in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.

"The exceptional New Range Rover Sport sets new standards as the ultimate sporting luxury SUV, building on seventeen years of unique customer appeal," said, Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover. "It is the latest embodiment of our vision to create the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles, effortlessly blending new levels of sustainability with the signature qualities that have made Range Rover Sport so popular."

Design in detail

The sophisticated exterior is unmistakably Range Rover Sport with taut surfacing, a dynamic stance and instantly recognizable profile, perfectly accentuated by stealth-like detailing and muscular proportions – giving the impression the vehicle is poised and ready.

Dramatic proportions accentuate the Range Rover Sport vehicle's distinctive character, with short overhangs, an assertive front-end and steeply raked glazing at the front and back. These distinct elements provide a strong and imposing road presence that communicate power and performance.

The sculpted exterior is detailed with exquisite finishes such as a stealth-like front grille and Premium LED lighting units, which create a unique Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature. The eye-catching designs, the slimmest ever fitted to a Land Rover vehicle, sit above a sculpted, double-aperture lower bumper that incorporates a horizontal bisecting body-color element that creates greater visual width, enhanced by black detailing.

Perfectly honed design elements are echoed at the rear, incorporating a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script. Uninterrupted LED light graphics introduce surface LED technology to a production vehicle for the first time, providing a crisp and contemporary look at night that is vivid and consistent when viewed from any angle. A characteristic shoulder line runs the length of the vehicle, accentuated by new lower fender details and the longest spoiler ever fitted to a Range Rover.

The clean lines of the exterior are enhanced by beautifully executed flush glazing and door handles, a hidden waist rail finisher and laser-welded roof for a precise, technical and sophisticated appearance. These design-enabling technologies contribute to excellent aerodynamic performance, with New Range Rover Sport delivering a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

The new Dynamic model brings an even sharper focus to the performance SUV's purposeful character with unique exterior design elements. Satin Grey alloy wheels are joined by Satin Burnished Copper finishes for the hood louvers and side ingots while the front grill and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas.

With unique front and rear bumpers and bespoke lower cladding finished in body color, the Dynamic delivers the most dramatic interpretation of the Range Rover Sport formula.

"Our latest range Rover Sport embraces fully our modernist approach of vehicle design whilst amplifying its unquestionable sporting and confident character," said Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.

New Range Rover Sport vehicle's reductive design extends to its all-new interior, which features the distinctive Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest technologies and the finest materials, which combine for a compelling balance of sartorial elegance and visceral desire. The cockpit-like cabin sets the tone for the dynamic driving experience, providing excellent visibility while simultaneously cocooning the driver with a high, sloping center console and intuitive technologies.

Innovative and sustainable material choices include tactile and lightweight Ultrafabrics™ premium textiles finished in attractive new Duo Tone colorways, while a unique textile option that extends to the dashboard and door detailing is also available. Alternatives include luxurious Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options.

These tactile materials seamlessly blend with new Moonlight Chrome interior finishers while elements like the integrated audio speakers, developed with Meridian™ and hidden behind the textile of the rear doors, contribute to the clean, crisp and modern aesthetic.

Engaging on every journey

New Range Rover Sport introduces more advanced chassis technologies than ever before, providing a comprehensive dynamic toolkit for the most engaging and dynamically capable driving experience.

The inherent stiffness and strength of the flexible mixed-metal architecture (MLA-Flex) – which provides up to 35 percent higher torsional stiffness than the previous Range Rover Sport – lays the foundations for this technology. It harmoniously works with a suite of systems governed by the Integrated Chassis Control system – all specially tuned for New Range Rover Sport.

"Land Rover's pioneering flexible MLA architecture and the latest chassis systems come together to deliver the highest levels of dynamism we've ever seen on Range Rover Sport," said Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programs, Jaguar Land Rover. "Integrated Chassis Control governs the comprehensive suite of innovations, co-ordinating everything from the latest switchable-volume air suspension system to our Dynamic Response Pro electronic active roll control(2). The result is the most engaging and thrilling Range Rover Sport ever."

New Dynamic Response Pro, unique to First Edition, works hand-in-hand with the latest generation Dynamic Air Suspension, which introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time(2).

Dynamic Response Pro helps provide roll control via a 48-volt electronic active roll control system, capable of applying up to 1000 ft-lbs of torque across each axle, for a confidence-inspiring driving experience and new levels of body control and cornering composure(2).

Dynamic Air Suspension is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport and the intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension. This works by varying the pressure within the chambers (higher pressure provides stiffer damping) to deliver traditional Range Rover comfort with the dynamic handling expected from the Range Rover Sport. To optimize responses, the vehicle monitors the road ahead using eHorizon navigation data to pre-emptively prime for upcoming bends2.

Adaptive Dynamics 2 technology contributes to dynamic capability by continuously controlling the Active Twin Valve Dampers to reduce unwanted body movements. It monitors external factors up to 500 times per second to deliver the ideal responses and, in harmony with the other chassis technologies, delivers the most precise and composed driving dynamics of any Range Rover Sport(2).

New Range Rover Sport vehicle's cornering agility is taken to a new level with All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking and the Electronic Active Differential. All-Wheel Steering provides rear-wheel steering of up to 7.3 degrees out of phase with the front wheels to achieve enhanced agility and maneuverability at low speeds, while turning in-phase for enhanced stability at high speeds7. This gives New Range Rover Sport the turning circle of a hatchback and on-road agility of a much smaller car.

The very best of the New Range Rover Sport vehicle's chassis systems combine in the Stormer Handling Pack, unique to the First Edition, which includes Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, the Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Programs(2). The latter provides the opportunity to personalize the driving modes, tailoring the driving experience both on and off road. All elements of this pack are standard and available only on the First Edition.

All New Range Rover Sport models are fitted with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, which is designed to intuitively anticipate where traction is required, efficiently engaging to help provide the most effective progress in various conditions(2).

Enhancing the off-road performance is Land Rover's latest Terrain Response® (2) system, which intelligently applies the most appropriate settings for the terrain. New Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions. Drivers can select one of four comfort settings and the system intelligently adjusts the speed accordingly, allowing the driver to focus on steering(2).

Epitome of sporting luxury

New Range Rover Sport makes every journey an event. It can be honed to be as dynamically engaging as the driver desires, while offering enhanced levels of refinement and comfort. This ability to combine dual characters, offering heightened luxury and driver-focused engagement, is made possible by a comprehensive set of technologies and features.

Providing the perfect foundation for an engaging and supportive journey are 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. The flagship seats provide the ultimate support for longer journeys and involving drives on winding roads, while rear passengers benefit from ergonomically optimized seat geometry, with a .8 inch increase in legroom and .3 inch greater knee clearance, for greater comfort and support.

Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro is available to create and maintain the perfect driving environment. It combines PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce odors, bacteria and allergens, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A second nanoeTM X device is fitted to the second row to provide consistent air quality throughout the cabin. An advanced CO2 Management function allows owners to purify the cabin before a journey, or while they are driving – ensuring increased alertness for every drive, and enhanced wellbeing for all occupants.

Powerful Meridian audio systems are available, and the Meridian Signature Sound System is the most advanced audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport. It presents an enveloping sound experience using 29 speakers, a new subwoofer and up to 1,430W of amplifier power – including four headrest speakers that enable those travelling in the four main seats of the vehicle to experience personal sound zones.

Next generation Active Noise Cancellation plays its part here, reducing the effect of road and tire noise entering the cabin for ultimate cabin refinement or to allow occupants to enjoy the undiluted soundtrack provided by New Range Rover Sport vehicle's powertrain. This experience is heightened when the vehicle is in the Dynamic driving mode(2), when the advanced system brings the engine sounds to the fore. In normal driving, microphones and accelerometers inside each wheel arch constantly monitor the sounds passing into the vehicle, while digital processors calculate the level of noise-cancelling sound required to filter this from the cabin – much like a pair of high-end headphones.

Instinctive convenience contributes to the sense of modern luxury and New Range Rover features Deployable Door Handles with Proximity Sensing, Soft Door Close and Approach Unlock, for effortless entry to the vehicle while preserving the clean lines of the exterior. Automated Walkaway Lock helps ensure security.

Seamless technology

Land Rover's powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA). The clever technology provides remote updates for 63 electronic modules, helping ensure New Range Rover Sport remains at the cutting edge of innovation, modern technology and services throughout its life.

"Living with the New Range Rover Sport couldn't be easier thanks to its suite of connected technologies. Our award-winning Pivi Pro(3) infotainment is at the heart of the experience and its haptic, curved floating touchscreen provides intuitive control of the vehicle systems," Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover. "To help drivers maintain their focus, embedded Amazon Alexa(8) voice AI is on hand, so customers can keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel while doing anything from setting the navigation and placing calls to selecting media sources."

The award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment features a high resolution floating 13.1-inch curved touchscreen positioned at the center of the modernist dashboard. Controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings, it learns the user's habits and intelligently personalizes the onboard experience, becoming a truly intuitive personal assistant3.

Pivi Pro features an easy-to-use interface with a home screen that can be personalized to include most frequently used functions, while the majority of features are accessed within just two taps of the main screen. Haptic feedback enhances the system by providing positive feedback to the operator's inputs, reducing the need for the driver to take their eyes off the road to confirm their selection. The Pivi Pro screen is complemented by a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, with high-definition graphics that echo the main Pivi system, and a reconfigurable layout so drivers can see the information that's most important to them(3).

Amazon Alexa(8) brings a new level of convenience, providing the ability to control various settings and features using natural voice commands while reducing the potential for distraction. Alexa is embedded in Pivi Pro and can simply be activated by saying "Alexa" or tapping the Alexa button on the touchscreen. The clever voice AI even integrates the use of Alexa devices in the home via the Land Rover smartphone app and Remote Skills.

Alexa works without a smartphone – all owners need to do is log in via their Amazon account for the vehicle's built-in eSIMs to provide connectivity. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Wireless Android Auto™ are both fitted as standard5, meaning smartphones can be tucked out of the way on the dedicated 15W Wireless Device Charger, beneath the Pivi screen, without the need for trailing wires.

New Range Rover Sport vehicle's dynamic performance and enhanced refinement is supported by the latest driver focused Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)(2). All models are fitted with Emergency Braking(9), 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing(10), ClearSight Ground View(11) and Maneuvering Lights – Cruise Control, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Electrified performance

A comprehensive line-up of electrified powertrains deliver customary Range Rover Sport performance. The North American range includes an extended Electric Hybrid, two six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engines featuring mild hybrid technology and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo. In 2024, the New Range Rover Sport line-up will evolve with the addition of a fully electric model.

The new P440e Electric Hybrid is engineered to meet the demands of drivers looking for a high-performance drive, impressive efficiency and an estimated range of 48 miles(1). It seamlessly blends Land Rover's 3.0 liter six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with a powerful 105kW electric motor and 31.8 kWh battery, producing a total system output of 434hp. It provides effortless acceleration and refinement, completing 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds(7).

Alternatively, the new flagship V8 Twin Turbo produces 523HP for the most exhilarating Range Rover Sport character, accelerating from 0-60mph in just 4.3 seconds(7) with Dynamic Launch engaged and bringing an added level of visceral excitement to the line-up.

The comprehensive choice of powertrains includes powerful P360 and P400 mild-hybrid straight six Ingenium gas mild-hybrid engines.

Peerless capability

New Range Rover Sport is the most dynamically capable version of Land Rover's luxury performance SUV ever, and the most competent away from paved roads. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) integrates with the latest all-terrain innovations and technologies to ensure its breadth of dynamic capability(2).

"New Range Rover Sport vehicle's advanced chassis dynamics feed into its immense capability away from the tarmac, utilizing its hardware and software to full effect.," Rory O'Murchu, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover. "It is the first Land Rover vehicle to feature our new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which has been engineered to help drivers focus on steering the vehicle by providing consistent and comfortable progress across rough terrain(2)."

Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control is an evolution of All-Terrain Progress Control and allows the driver to set the desired speed and comfort level, from a choice of four settings, over rough surfaces. It is the first Land Rover vehicle to feature this capability, bringing enhanced off-road performance to the line-up by allowing the driver to focus solely on steering the vehicle across challenging terrain(2).

Terrain Response®(20 automatically detects the surface and terrain to adapt the chassis to best deal with the situation, prompting and informing the driver via the Pivi Pro touchscreen. It works in harmony with the comprehensive chassis systems to make the most effective progress off-road(2).

New Range Rover Sport will be exclusively produced at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK alongside New Range Rover, on a state-of-the-art production line housed in the same building used to produce early Series Land Rovers vehicles. The historic location is the spiritual home of Land Rover and its reimagining as a new, ultra-modern center for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production epitomizes the way the company protects and celebrates its unique heritage.