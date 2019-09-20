Jaguar team has confirmed that the new E-PACE Checkered Flag Limited Edition model will be available for order in North America for the upcoming 2020 model year. The vehicle features premium design and refined drivetrain system, along with expanded list of standard features. This time the machine relies more on the sporty features, but without sacrificing comfort and pleasure of driving. New E-PACE family member is far more agile and precise compared to predecessor models! Let's check out why!

Following the ideology of Jaguar, the new family member comes in a sexy and appealing package with an exclusive finish with R-Dynamic body-colored front and rear bumpers, twin tailpipes and LED headlamps with signature J-blade daytime running lights. All this in addition to the Black Exterior Pack. Furthermore, the "Checkered Flag" exterior comes with exclusive 19-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels and neat badges here and there.

Along with the neat exterior packaging, the new limited-edition vehicle comes with a comprehensive list of standard features that include 10-way heated front seats, a fixed panoramic roof and a 12.3-inch TFT Interactive Driver Display, along with R-Dynamic branded Soft Grain Leather Sport steering wheel, black gearshift paddles and an Ebony Morzine headliner.

All new E-PACE models include Jaguar's exclusive Smart Settings, a system that is capable of self-learning and recognizing driver's behavior over time. This gadget was designed in order to learn driver's habits over time and predict potential situations in which the autonomous systems can take action if necessary.

Additionally, the new Jag comes with Adaptive Dynamics system, which offers improved handling response, body control and ride quality. It was designed in order to monitor vehicle's movements every two milliseconds and calculate the required damping force every 10 milliseconds, which allows the F-PACE to respond instantly to driver inputs and road surfaces and conditions.

And last, but not least, owners have chance to specify their luxurious E-PACE with a comprehensive range of Jaguar accessories. Such include several popular versatility and practicality features, new Pet Packs and many more.

