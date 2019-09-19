Fiat team has partnered with the prominent Italian Fashion house Trussardi in order to create the "Panda Trussardi" lineup of vehicles. These exclusive limited edition machines bring together the two brands and showcase how art and engineering can merge together in a rather stylish manner.

Fiat Centro Stile and Trussardi designers have collaborated on the design and accessories in order to reflect the character of Panda and the notable Italian fashion house signature tweaks. The Trussardi Greyhound symbol can be seen on the rear quarter light, on the center of the exclusive alloy wheels and on the side mouldings while other exclusive styling details, as the black roof bars, mirror caps, wheels and skid plate are covered in black and set the model apart from its siblings. Additionally, the exclusive model can be specified with a Caffe Italiano Brown body finish. Sweet!

In terms of interior, Trussardi letterings can be seen on the exclusive mats, seat belts, door panel inserts and on the seat upholstery. There are black techno-leather seat inserts embellished with brown stitching and sporty Caffe Italiano Brown dashboard. The beautiful Trussardi logo can also be seen on the center of the exclusive steering wheel.

And as it comes to drivetrain system, Panda Trussardi features 69hp 1.2-liter petrol unit, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle also comes with a City Brake Control system, which detects obstacles in the front of the vehicle and automatically engages the brakes if the driver doesn't respond when the vehicle travels under 18mph.

Source: Fiat