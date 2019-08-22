The Night Eagle has landed on the latest Jeep Renegade and Compass models. With tons of neat features and changes, the revised models are here to show-off styling and advanced capabilities!

Jeep Renegade Night Eagle

The Renegade Night Eagle takes the style of Jeep's sexy small SUV and enhanced the machine with sexy 18-inch glossy black alloy wheel and grille surround, tinted privacy glass, glossy black exterior badging and dedicated Night Eagle emblem. In terms of interior, the exclusive packaging includes black upholstery and glossy black accents on the steering wheel, speakers and gear lever.

Based on the Longitude trim level, Renegade Night Eagle is offered with 8.4-inch Uconnect Nav with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone climate control and Adaptive Cruise Control as standard.

Following the demand, Night Eagle can be specified with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. These are respectively the 1.0-liter 120hp petrol, 1.6-liter 120hp diesel, which are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a 1.3-liter 150hp petrol unit, which can be paired with the six-speed DDCT automatic gearbox.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle

The second machine to benefit from the exclusive upgrade pack proudly showcases glossy black grille, fog lights and window surrounds in black, 18-inch Gloss Black and aluminum alloy wheels and exclusive badging.

Inside, Jeep Compass Night Eagle is designed to bring comfort and remain functional for all occupants. Driver and passengers will benefit from techno leather and premium cloth seats, Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen and Navigation with 3D graphics, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle can also be specified with one petrol and two diesel units. These are 1.4-liter 140hp petrol and a 1.6-liter 120hp diesel engines that combine front-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual gearbox and a larger and more powerful 2.0-liter 140hp diesel engine.

Source: Jeep