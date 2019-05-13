Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LE edition is one of the latest vehicles in the prestigious lineup that have been exclusively fine-tuned and tweaked by the notorious team of professionals. Featuring numerous new goodies and neat changes, the vehicle proudly showcases its new Kahn Design signature looks.

What makes this project unique is the incorporation of new front bumper assembly in carbon composite with an exposed carbon fiber centerpiece and a 3D mesh front grille with a floating insert, along with side vents that boast a carbon fiber finish.

The rear bumper assembly is also finished in carbon-fiber composite and proudly showcases the exposed carbon-fiber exhaust diffuser. Also, the stainless-steel quad crosshair exhaust system includes finishers in polished aluminum, while the extended roof spoiler and lower boot lid spoiler enhance the profile of the vehicle.

And in order to complete the expressive and stylish exterior body work, Kahn Design has included lightweight 9.5x23-inch RS wheels in glossy black wheels, wrapped by 305x30x23-innch tires that elegantly reveal the Liquid Gold brake calipers.

SEE ALSO: Aston Martin proudly reveals Vantage AMR beast!

In terms of interior, the design team has included leather-covered front and rear seats, along with reupholstered door tops, door armrests, central glovebox and steering wheel centre. Furthermore, driver and passengers will surely enjoy the machined aluminum door entry sill plates and vented foot pedals.

Sweet!

Source: Kahn Design