Renowned for delivering one of the most advanced drivetrain systems, Aston Martin Vantage lineup meets its latest member: Vantage AMR.

Already launched at the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season, the new model comes with a promise to deliver even better performance rates and even more enhanced looks and aerodynamic features. Let's check out more, shall we?

Drivetrain system

The heart of the beast is a new alloy 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. What is special about this particular unit, is that it is mounted as far as possible, in order to ensure optimal center of gravity and near perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Furthermore, it is a highly efficient system that delivers a total of 510hp and 65Nm of torque, which are enough to ensure some pretty quick sprints: from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 351km/h (195mph).

Furthermore, Vantage AMR is equipped with a performance-focused 7-speed gearbox, exclusively developed by Graziano. It features a "dog-leg" first gear and is designed in such a way that the gearstick movement is based on the traditional double H pattern. This gearbox is mated to a limited-slip differential, tuned and calibrated exclusively by Aston Martin's lead dynamics team, headed by Chief Engineer Matt Becker, from the team's base at Silverstone Race Circuit.

Additionally, the Vantage AMR's manual gearbox also includes AMSHIFT. This is a special system, which uses clutch, gear position and prop shaft sensors, all along with fine-tuned engine management program in order to mimic the technique of heel-and-doe downshifts. The process of blipping the throttle while braking and changing gear allows smoother deceleration and more confident cornering as a result.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Audi Black Edition models hit the road! Details here!

Vantage AMR also comes with carbon ceramic brakes as standard – these not only ensure more dynamic driving experience, but also remove a total of 95kg of weight. Already notorious for its handling capabilities, Vantage AMR pushes the boundaries even further by incorporating a latest generation of damping system and this so-called Skyhook technology. It includes three selectable driving modes and tons of automatic changes to vehicle's track and road behavior.

Additional features

Limited to just 200 units, Vantage AMR is available in five design specs. 141 of the vehicles will be available in Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone. The rest of the machines will be crafted in celebration of the 60th anniversary since the brand dominated the Le Mans race back in 1959. Sweet!

Source: Aston Martin