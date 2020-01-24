2020 Karma Revero GT was named Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year for blending its environmental performance with high levels of luxury and exceptional driving experience.

The prestigious award recognizes environmental achievements in the automotive industry and as it seems, Revero GT was graded above other finalists competing at the 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year event. Such rivals were BMW 745e, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Porsche Taycan, and Range Rover Evoque.

Green Car Journal team describes 2020 Karma Revero GT as being unique among luxury models that manage to blend the best of luxurious features with a sporty character and environmentally-friendly drivetrain system.

As you might know, for the past 15 years, Green Car Journal's high-end Green Awards have recognized environmental accomplishment in the automotive industry. Automobiles awarded with this recognition blend laudable environmental performance with other characteristics that are also important to the industry and clients – styling, value, safety features, performance rates and overall pleasure of driving and using the automobile.

Karma's 2020 Revero product line is offered in two trim levels – Revero GT, Karma's definitive luxurious electric vehicle, and Revero GTS, a sportier version that comes to dealers in Q1 of 2020. With a starting price of $135,000, Revero GT is designed and engineered in Irvine, California. All vehicles in the lineup are created largely by hand using skilled craftsmen at Karma's Innovation & Customization Center in Moreno Valley, California.

Source: Karma