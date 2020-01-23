Kia Telluride has won the 2020 ALG Design Innovation Award for Overall Design and Execution. ALG judges have praised the vehicle for its outstanding design and refined drivetrain system. As you might know, ALG, subsidiary of TrueCar, is an industry leader in vehicle residual value projections and has been operating for over 55 years.

Kia Motors America

Headquartered I Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been one of the highest-ranked mass-market brands for five consecutive years according to J.D. power, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers full range of machines sold through a network of almost 800 dealers in the US, including vehicles and SUVs.

New Telluride, Sorento and Optima models are assembled oi the US – as it seems, the brand is determined to maintain its high positions as one of the most regarded and reliable mass-vehicle manufacturers. And it is of no surprise that Kia team has managed to receive such high recognition – for several years Kia is making anything within its power to prove itself worthy among the best automobile brands out there. As it seems, the entire team is tackling this daunting task with tons of finesse and confidence.

Source: Kia