Kia Charge has been awarded the "Best Eco Car App" prize at the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards. The Charge is a new service by Kia which provides easier access to the growing electric charging network.

The award recognizes and celebrates brands that contribute to sustainability and green technologies and are putting action at the forefront of their business. The winner was announced at a carbon-neutral virtual awards event.

Kia Charge was praised for providing a stress-free solution to anxiety around the availability of charging points, frequently cited as an obstacle to electric car ownership. Kia Charge is an integrated public charging service, designed to give drivers easier access to public vehicle charging.

The includes multiple charging networks into one solution, giving Kia EV and PHEV drivers access to tens of thousands of charging stations. The service allows users to start a charge via the app or by using a radio-frequency identification (RHID) card. Instead of numerous individual transactions charged by different charge point operators, payments are made via a single itemized monthly invoice.

Kia Charge also offers bolt-on access to the IONITY ultra-fast charging network. Because of Kia's partnership with IONITY, Kia Charge users can use many discounts on the IONITY network.