Bowler Motors, the off-road performance specialist, has revealed a special version of the Land Rover Defender rally car which will compete in different championships in 2022.

The Bowler Defender Challenge is based on the Land Rover Defender 90 with a 300hp Ingenium 2.0-liter turborcharged petrol unit. The engineers have benefited from their long-term experience and improved the Defender in such a way that it now features a full roll cage, modified underbody, raised suspension, rally-spec 18-inch wheels, and column-mounted paddle shifters.

Furthermore, Bowler Motors engineers have provided a set of electronic components, from fire protection to electrical cut-offs, and from more lighting to revised control systems. All these are fully integrated into the existing electrical system and are incorporated within the drivetrain system and interior.

Additional changes include Competition race seats, Bowler-developed column-mounted paddle shifters, and more. Furthermore, the standard doors are trimmed to remove the sill covering section, which allows the fitment of full-length, side-to-side protection. Also, the modified front-end boosts the airflow to the cooling system and houses additional race-level lighting, while the new roof spoiler contributes to this neat expression and houses new rear lights.