The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recognized 2018 Kia Niro with the highest possible Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) award. The vehicle has managed to catch the eye with its Forward Collision Warning System and Autonomous Emergency Braking System and the high-intensity discharge headlights. Although being an award for safety and comfort, we should mention that this is a sexy machine with numerous technological advancements – and we are happy to know that along with all the pleasure from driving there is vast number of safety features that would act adequately in tricky situations.

With this award, the total number of recognitions from IIHS of Kia vehicles only for 2018 is nine – it is a big number and as we can see, Kia is still on the chase of making this number even bigger!

The award itself, the TSP+ requires a vehicle to earn "Good" ratings in six crashworthiness tests – these include driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength, head restrain and more, along with "Good" or "Acceptable" rating in the passenger side small overlap front tests, "Advanced" to "Superior" rating for front crash prevention and "Good" rating in headlight testing. Also, in order to be a fit for the prize, the vehicle must also earn "Good" rates in five crashworthiness tests and earn "Advanced" or "Superior" rates for crash prevention and "Good" rate for headlights tests.

Source: Kia