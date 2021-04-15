The advanced Kia Niro lineup has managed to take two top spots at the Business Motoring Awards 2021. Popular with customers and businesses, the E-Niro is crowned Best Company Car, while Niro is named Best Hybrid.

The Business Motoring Awards search for the vehicles that best serve the fleet and SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) and evaluate each entry thoroughly by an independent jury of experts.

The Niro lineup is created to provide more solutions to our sustainable future and ensure that the vehicles of tomorrow will not only be of great overall quality but will also be capable of delivering more without harming the environment.

In this year's edition, the Best Company Car category was dominated by the e-Niro model that comes with a choice of two battery variants – 64 and 39kWh, and up to 282 miles on a single charge. Also, the jury was impressed with model's extended list of standard features and the overall high build quality.

SEE ALSO: What Car? has named Hyundai Ioniq as the most reliable car in a comprehensive survey