Kia Picanto has been awarded with the Best Value Car at the Sunday Times Motor Awards 2019 event. The vehicle was launched back in 2017 with a wide range of standard features - smartphone incorporation, reversing camera with dynamic guidelines and a larger 7-inch touchscreen satellite navigation.

The editors and writers of the Sunday Times Driving and Driving.co.uk along with the specialists from Times Luxx magazine and Sun Motors have managed to draw up shortlists for each of the categories. However, the winners are those who chose the Picanto as the winner at the event.

As it seems, the agile engine, along with the compact packaging and fun-to-drive character are key features for nominating the vehicle as one of the few finalists and eventually winning the format. Kia Picanto is a representative of the so-called A-segment city vehicle and comes with ample interior space, sexy exterior looks, high specification and competitive pricing.

SEE ALSO: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera wins "Sportscar of the Year" award! Details here!

Other Kia vehicles that have won or were nominated for Times Motor Awards are the e-Niro, ProCeed and many more. Additionally, Kia has also been named Best Manufacturer of the year!

Source: Kia