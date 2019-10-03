Aston Martin's flagship DBS Superleggera was recognized as the "Sportscar of the Year" at last night's Motor Awards with the Sun and Sunday Times. This notable award pays tribute to the best of the best machines in the world of automobiles.

In order to receive such a high prize, a nominee is selected by the editors and writers of the Sunday Times Driving and Driving.co.uk along with their colleagues at Times Luxx magazine and Sun Motors, after choosing their favorites. However, winners are chosen by their readers.

In the particular Sportscar class, the panel of experts has selected the vehicles that were both fast on the track and yet fun to drive. The competition for the first place included McLaren 600LT Spider, the Porsche 911, BMW Z4, Toyota Supra and the Audi R8 V10 Performance. However, the DBS Superleggera Volante came on top of all.

SEE ALSO: Porsche celebrates 10 years of Panamera with a special edition lineup!

In terms of creation process, Aston Martin aimed to create a beautiful flagship machine that is also refined to the bone in terms of power output and adequate road behavior. Designed in-house under the guidance of Aston Martin Vice President & Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, DBS Superleggera Volante ensures unique and unforgettable driving experience. Along with numerous awards and recognitions!

Source: Aston Martin