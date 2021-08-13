Lamborghini Seoul reveals the new Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series: these are two V12 supercars exclusively created for Korean enthusiasts.

The lineup is developed by Automobili Lamborghini and Lamborghini Seoul and is dedicated to the customers who have supported the brand throughout their lives.

Centro Stile, the design facility of the Automotive Lamborghini, has been of key significance for the design team and all V12 limited editions were created here. These vehicles are also symbolic of the spirit of Korea and Italy and are greatly influenced by Korean tradition and beauty.

In terms of design, the exterior showcases the primary colors of Korea – Green Ocno, which symbolizes the "warm Korean sentiment" and the blue Emera, symbolizing "Intelligence and Wisdom". The interior is dominated by Bianco Leda, which is an analogy of the "White-Clad Race", the national spirit of Korea.

The Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is combined with the might of a naturally-aspirated V12 engine and the open-air driving pleasure. Accelerating 0-100km/h in just 3.0 seconds, and from 0-200km/h in just 9.0 second with a top speed of 350 km/h. Its 6.5-liter V12 engine outputs the same 740 hp as the coupé, with 690 Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

SEE ALSO: McLaren is ready to open its 100th retail opening