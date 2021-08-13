A decade after opening the doors of the first global retailer in London, the British luxury manufacturer McLaren Automotive announces its 100th retailer will be opened in China later this year.

Brand's first retailer was opened back in the summer of 2011 and allowed customers to take a look at the brand's first supercar, the 12C.

In the next 10 years, McLaren has continued to grow in retail presence as over 40 places worldwide got a retail spot and the visitors were able to have a closer look at some of the most refined vehicles the brand has ever made – for example, the 720S and the 675LT, the first of the contemporary McLaren Longtails, as well as the P1TM, the world's first hybrid hypercar and several others.

The brand offers a full contemporary experience to an increasing number of customers with the option to personalize every supercar in the way every single buyer wants, via the McLaren Special Operations, McLaren's division for custom builds.

Also, in this decade, McLaren opened a second facility – the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in Yorkshire back in 2018. It creates low-weight, well-packed carbon-fiber architecture and was first deployed with the all-new Artura supercar, whose architecture helps the brand's electrification plans without sacrificing performance and luxury.

