Land Rover marks the 30th anniversary of Discovery lineup with a limited-edition exclusively for UK customers. Based on the Discovery Sd6 SE, new "Anniversary Edition" comes with 22-inch wheels, fixed panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, a 380W Meridian TM sound system and a choice of metallic finish as standard.

There will be a total of 400 Anniversary Edition units available for order, so if you are interested in getting one, you'd better hurry. You can specify yours with Santorini Black, Corris Gray Loire Blue or Indus Silver finish.

Since its launch back in 1989, Land Rover Discovery has remained a symbol of adventure and high off-road performance. Tested in the most extreme conditions and locations, vehicle's capabilities do not come at the cost of comfort and pleasure of driving. In fact, Land Rover team remains dedicated to improving the machine – proof is the award-winning 2015 Discovery that became brand's best-selling vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Chrysler receives prestigious award for its all-electric Pacifica van

Furthermore, the critically acclaimed Discovery remains favorite among experts who have awarded more than 300 prizes to the name throughout the years. The latest generation of Discovery models continues the tradition to add new features to the standard equipment and options for personalization. Discovery remains choice N1 for renowned global explorers and is widely used for search and rescue missions, police and humanitarian initiatives and many more.

Source: Land Rover