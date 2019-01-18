FCA Canada revealed that the Canadian-made Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has been named the Best EV in Canada for 2019 by Automobile Journalists Association of Canada in the annual Canadian Car and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards event.

Pacifica Hybrid is the first and only electrified minivan and features brand's segment-leading and innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain that achieves up to 3.0 Le/100km in electric-only mode in city driving, more than 50km of all-electric range via the 16kWh lithium ion battery and a total range of 800 kilometers. Sweet!

Made in Windsor, Ontario, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has managed to overcome its rivals at AJAC's 2019 Best Electric Vehicle crown, including full-electrics and other Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles. Sweet!

As you might know, AJAC is a long-running and respected national association of automobile journalists who evaluate new machines for numerous outlets across the country. The annual Car and Utility Vehicle of the Year Award program is integral part of the association and provides customers with advices and vital information for the vehicle they have chosen.

In previous years, AJAC has recognized Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid as Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year back in 2018 and Best New Large Utility Vehicle in 2017.

Source: Chrysler