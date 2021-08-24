Special Vehicle Operations has launched an exclusive edition of the Range Rover Sport SVR with a neat new solid glass flake paintwork.

The vehicle features a selection of new paint schemes and a newly-tailored interior, created by the SV Bespoke team. After their changes and upgrades, the 575hp Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition proudly showcases a contemporary and elegant expression that fully complements the advanced and powerful engine system.

As it comes to the paint schemes, the vehicle can be specified with either Maya Blue Goss or Marl Grey Gloss colors, both of which are exclusive to the Ultimate lineup. There are also elegant and highly reflective fine glass flake particles in the base coat, which contribute to a more star-like sparkle. There's also a third exclusive option – the Ligurian Black Satin. All options come with a Narvik Black contrast roof.

Additional visual upgrades include a colored carbon fiber vented bonnet, 22-inch five split-spoke forged alloy wheels, and black brake calipers.

The vehicle is by far the fastest and most powerful Land Rover produced to date. This is the model's second generation and it features a massive 5.0-liter V8 unit with a total of 575PS and 700Nm of torque – enough to finish a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 283km/h.

Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Land Rover SV Bespoke, said, Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover's high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014. We've sold more than 20,000 examples to date and demand for the SVR's characterful mix of power, luxury, and thrilling dynamics continues to grow every year. The SV Bespoke personalization features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.