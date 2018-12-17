Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe is the winner at this year's Best of year Awards in the Automotive: Overall Design category. The machine was recognized for its exceptional design, which pays homage to the original two-door Range Rover that redefined luxury almost 50 years ago.

Such an award has been given to brands that premiere bold design concepts and offer something new to the market – as it seems, this time Range Rover was the winner. Created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, the SV Coupe showcases team's dedication towards perfection, refinement and beauty. What have caught the eye of the jury were the proportions and the overall muscular stance, signature floating roof, continuous waistline and tapering tail that are instantly recognizable.

The sexy stance is complemented by the power-close doors with frameless glass, panoramic roof, straight lines, new exclusive body finish Contour Graphic and the neat 23-inch wheels. Sweet!

In terms of interior, SV Coupe offers semi-aniline leather front seats with graduated diamond quilt design, exclusive color schemes and premium components. In addition, there's a choice between three elegant wood veneers. And as it seems, such combination of luxury and elegance has managed to make it to prestigious annual events. And something more – steal the show!

Source: Land Rover