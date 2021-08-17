1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic from the Mullin Automotive Museum collection was named J.B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car" at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The event is considered one of the world's most prestigious in the world and the museum's 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic and 1935 Voisin Type C25 Aerodyne were included in a special exhibition of former "Best of Show" winners to celebrate the event's 70th anniversary.

We are honored to receive the ‘J.B. & Dorothy Nethercutt Most Elegant Closed Car' award from the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, said Mullin Automotive Museum Founder Peter Mullin, The Pebble Beach Concours is a flagship event for the entire automotive community. Sharing this exquisite vehicle with enthusiasts and collectors from around the world on such a rich and historic platform is a great opportunity.

The vehicle itself, the 1936 Type 57SC is one of only four survivors and is considered by many to be one of the most elegant and beautiful automobiles ever created and therefore is nicknamed the "Mona Lisa" of automobiles. This is also the only "Aero Coupe" version that has survived during the decades.

SEE ALSO: Maserati reveals the new and exclusive MC20 car at Pebble Beach

Delivered new back in 1936 to the Nathaniel Mayer Victor Rothschild, third Baron Rothschild, the Atlantic has had only a few owners in its 80-year history.