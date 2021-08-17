Maserati's MC20 made its North California debut this weekend during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event, where the vehicle was unveiled before thousands of enthusiasts on the Concept Lawn. The vehicle itself, the MC20, marks a new era for Maserati and was greeted with applauses by all spectators.

The Concept Lawn is considered one of the highlights at the Monterey Car Week in California – it is the place where the forward-thinking manufacturers display their latest creations and the place where the audience witnesses the most futuristic and neat automobile concepts at any given moment.

As it comes to the vehicle, the MC20 generates a top speed of 326km/h and is the first Maserati vehicle with a carbon-fiber monocoque and weights only 1,500kg. This vehicle is fitted with Maserati's Nettuno power unit, which ensures a neat power-to-weight ratio and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in mere 2.88 seconds.

The Maserati MC20 is a vehicle with performance in its DNA and is a worthy successor to the well-known MC12. The 630hp power unit ensures that the racing heritage of the Trident brand is felt by the driver and also marks the return of Maserati to produce its own engines after a pause of more than 20 years. The vehicle is 100 percent made in Modena.