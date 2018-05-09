Lexus expands even further the capabilities of the RX lineup. There are Special Editions coming our way and as it seems, these units will feature something incredible. Let's find out more, shall we?

Based on the premium grade and available in diversity of drivetrain combination, Lexus RX Crafted strikes immediately with large 20-inch alloys, black accents for the front-end and sweet design for the fog lamps, mirror caps and rear bumpers. And as special editions, the bad boys feature special upgrades: there is a new moonroof and colorful heads-up display, 12.3-inch high-definition infotainment system and 15-speaker premium Mark Levinson audio system.

SEE ALSO: Aston Martin reveals 14 unique machines

The five seater can be specified with RX 300 turbo and RX 350 V6 petrol and RX 450h self-charging hybrid power trains. And as any model in the RX lineup, the Crafted editions ensure high levels of safety with the Lexus Safety System + suite. Sweet!Other premium accents include leather-accented trim, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone Lexus Climate Concierge, keyless entry and ignition, power tailgate, Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charger.

As it seems, Lexus team manages to remain its high positions in the ranks of the premium segment and something more, confidently and steadily reaches new heights. With excellent sales reports Lexus meets 2018 as a winner and we are convinced that this mood will continue to expand and astonish us.

Source: Lexus