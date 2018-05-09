2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600sThe well-known Aston Martin Vantage V600 was reborn and offered in a limited run in the face of Vantage V600s – a model inspired by the legendary model. As you might know, back in 1998, the brand offered its customers the most extreme machine that Aston Martin could produce – the V600 that offered the massive 600 horsepower and incredible driving agility. Of course, this model became a sort of an emblem for power and exclusivity and it is still one of the most popular vehicles even today.

Twenty years later, the British manufacturer decided that it is a good idea to deliver us a limited run of 14 V12 Vantage V600s. There are seven coupes and seven roadsters, all of which are dubbed with the triple V mark. All of the machines features super aggressive styling with numerous carbon-fiber components. And just like its predecessor from the 90s, these new sweeties utilize the advantages of the V12 power unit and overall same drivetrain specifications.

All 14 units are powered by a revised and upgraded 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 power unit, mated to 7-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, there are front and rear dual independent wishbone suspension units that feature 3-stage adaptive damping. Sweet!

In terms of interior, Vantage V600 features carbon-fiber components and dark anodized aluminum. There are also lightweight seats installed, covered in special perforation pattern. There are also hand-crafted saddle leather central armrest and ergonomic machined-form solid gear shifter.

