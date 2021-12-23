The fifth generation GR Supra shook the automotive world when it arrived on the scene in 2019. It put pure driving fun above all else with a focus on performance specs and relentless track testing.

For 2022, a special A91-Carbon Fiber (CF) Edition joins the lineup. Limited to just 600 vehicles, this special edition is the most exclusive Mark V Supra to date. It offers all the style, performance and technology that drivers expect, with an obsessive attention to detail that fits a racing legend. With the bold, sleek look of handmade carbon fiber accents and duckbill spoiler, this eye-grabbing new limited-run special edition is sure to sell fast.

GR Supra is also available in 3.0, 3.0 Premium and 2.0 grades. Heated seats are now standard on the 3.0 grades and the 3.0 Premium adds a red leather trimmed interior option. Models equipped with Premium Audio package receive full-screen Apple Car Play.

The Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition flex their muscles with a 382 horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that goes from zero to sixty in just 3.9 seconds. The 2.0 gives customers an intermediate model between the GR86 and the Supra 3.0, with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine, launching the 2.0 to 60 mph in just 5 seconds.

This latest generation keeps Supra finding ways to blend speed, power and style. Supra's already-incredible features remain standard, including an aggressive eight-speed Z-F8 transmission with paddle shifters, Adaptive Variable Sport suspension and active rear sport differential, and front Brembo brakes with red calipers and emblazoned silver Toyota Supra logo come standard.

Color always adds sizzle, and GR Supra serves it up in style. Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow (special color), Nocturnal, Renaissance Red 2.0, Tungsten and Turbulence Gray are available for the 2.0 and 3.0's exteriors. The 3.0 Premium adds Phantom to the mix. The A91-CF Edition is available in Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow or Phantom. The 2.0 and 3.0 come with black Alcantara/leather on the interior, 3.0 Premium offers a choice of black or red leather and the A91-CF Edition comes with an exclusive mix of black and red Alcantara and leather.

The 2022 GR Supra is available at Toyota dealerships now with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $43,290 (2.0 grade), prices subject to change; Delivery, Processing and Handling (DPG) are extra.

Carbon Fiber For The Win

The GR Supra A91-CF Edition features handmade carbon fiber on the front splitter with larger canards, while its carbon fiber rockers define the sides. Around back, the carbon fiber treatment continues, with a duckbill spoiler catching the air up top, and larger, lower canards doing so down below.

This aero kit isn't just for looks, its functional purpose improves downforce and stability during both everyday drives and hot laps around the local track. Additionally, unique 19-inch wheels sport a matte-black texture that complement A91-CF Edition's available matte-gray Phantom paint color – Absolute Zero White and Nitro Yellow round-out the color choices.

GR Supra A91-CF Edition brings an exclusive, refined interior as well, with a red-and-black theme throughout its Alcantara-and-leather-trimmed cabin. It includes red stitching details on standard 14-way power adjustable, heated sport seats, along with carbon fiber interior trim, leather wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel and sport pedals.

Legendary Performance with Spec Variety

It takes a relentless spirit to win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Known as the "Grand Prix of Endurance and Efficiency," just completing the race is an achievement. Toyota Gazoo Racing has taken the crown for the past three years.

The same determination that fuels those wins goes into every GR Supra.

For the 2021 model year, Toyota Gazoo Racing kept the pedal down and boosted output of the Supra's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from 335 to 382 hp, a 14% increase after just one year on the market. Torque rose from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

The Supra 3.0 chassis was also tweaked heading into its second year of production. Lightweight aluminum braces were added to increase lateral rigidity, along with front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning. Revised programming for the electric power steering (EPS), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Active Differential made the Supra more stable through quick transitions, such as compound turns.

But making changes to Supra wasn't enough for the GR team, in 2021 the Supra 2.0 was added to the lineup.

The 2.0 gave customers an intermediate model between the GR86 and the Supra 3.0. With a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, this Supra 2.0 shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six, including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm, launching the 2.0 to 60 mph in just 5 seconds.

The Supra A91-CF Edition is one more way that the obsessive, gear heads on the GR Team keep things interesting. Additional changes across the Supra lineup for 2022 include standard heated seats in the 3.0 grade and a new red interior for the 3.0 Premium grade. All models with premium audio add full screen Apple Car Play® compatibility.

Complimentary 1-year NASA Membership

Every 2022 GR Supra comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). As part of this membership, GR Supra owners will enjoy benefits like a free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted wwwission to NASA-sanctioned events. The HPDE Program is NASA's high-performance driving school on an enclosed road course. It's designed for licensed drivers in streetcars like the GR Supra. It consists of an all-day course with classroom instruction, on-track driving and opportunities to connect with other sports car enthusiasts. Instructors are provided free-of-charge for all beginner drivers.

Tech & Safety at Supra Speed

Along with the rest of the Supra family, the GR Supra A91-CF edition delivers awesome entertainment and convenience with an 8.8-inch touchscreen with touchpad control, navigation, user friendly wireless Apple Car Play compatibility, AM/FM and SiriusXM® All Access 3-month trial. The 500W 12-speaker JBL® audio system is standard on the A91-CF and 3.0 Premium. A 4-speaker sound system comes standard on the 2.0; a 10-speaker sound system is standard on the 3.0.

All GR Supras come equipped with a number of intelligent safety features, including a Pre-Collision System, with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams and Speed Limit Information.

Upgrade to the Safety & Technology Package on the 2022 2.0 and 3.0 grades, and get:

12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible with full screen capability (iOS only)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Navigation

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Speed Limit Information

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Supra Connected Services trial includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates

The Driver's Assist Package is another available option on the MY22 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition, it includes:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

All GR Supra grades offer access to Toyota Connected Services featuring emergency calling, roadside assistance, remote control lock/ventilation, real time traffic information, map updates and Toyota Supra Online (Services available online; app available for iOS only), subscription required.

Maintenance and Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain and restraint systems for 60,000 miles and corrosion perforation with no mileage limitation. Accessories come with a 36-month/36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Standard ToyotaCare is also included, a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years with unlimited mileage.

2022 Toyota GR Supra Pricing*

Every GR Supra puts pure driving fun, performance specs and relentless track testing in the hands of driving enthusiasts everywhere.

GR Supra 2.0 2.0L twin-scroll single turbo, DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder $43,290 GR Supra 3.0 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo, DOHC 24-valve inline 6-cylinder $51,640 GR Supra 3.0 Premium 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo, DOHC 24-valve inline 6-cylinder $54,790 GR Supra A-91 CF Edition 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo, DOHC 24-valve inline 6-cylinder $63,280

* MSRP does not include Delivery Processing & Handling (DPH) Fee of $$1,025. DPH subject to change.