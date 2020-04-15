As the Evija moves closer to massive production, Lotus team has revealed how buyers of the all-electric hypercar can specify their own vehicle.

The exclusive vehicle features tons of customizable options and offers the chance to become a completely unique automobile, thanks to Lotus' personalization program. The 2,000hp two-seater can be specified with exclusive exterior components and finishes, neat interior touches and changes, all along with some drivetrain exclusive specifications.

Production of the Evija will start later in 2020 and the first year's allocation is already designed to customers all around the world. The starting point of every cars' specs is the all-new touch-screen setup. It is designed exclusively for this Lotus lineup and features ultra-sharp graphics that provide the occupants with photo-realistic images and animations. Such features allow the customers to build and personalize their own car form the ground up and visualize it from every angle inside and out. Sweet!

Furthermore, thanks to the advanced imaging technique, known as ray-tracing, buyers can even place their Evija into numerous environments around the world in order to see how the local sunlight levels affect the expression of the machine. How cool is that?

In fact, Lotus has released some images of new Evija captured from the configurator – they show a car set inside the Lotus Design studios at Hethel, UK, brand's global home since 1966.

This configurator is merely one element of the entire Evija experience. At regular intervals during the purchase process, each customer will receive some gifts and tons of additional goodies that accompany the elegant and super-exclusive Evija.

Source: Lotus