All-new Lotus Evija hypercar will make its North American debut this month at the Monterey Car Week stage. This is the world's first British all-electric machine in the segment features dramatic exterior design and sets a new standard for performance rates.

Evija adopts innovative thinking and ingenuity, which has always been part of Lotus' DNA. With a total of 2000hp, this remains one of the most powerful production cars ever created. Exclusively designed in the UK, there will be mere 130 units created.

Remaining one of the most anticipated machines of 2019, Evija is scheduled to appear at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering and at of Quail Lodge & Golf Club events. A few days later, on Sunday 18 August, Evija will appear a Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance – one of world's most prestigious and best-known car collection competitions.

In fact, the North American debut of Lotus Evija will ensure that Monterey Car Week audience will have the chance to see the vehicle's striking exterior for themselves. Following this event, Evija will be at Galpin Lotus in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: Peugeot reveals details for new 3008 SUV Concept machine! Check it out!

Furthermore, there will be a number of formal "agreements to purchase" due to the high level of interest in the car. Lotus team has also confirmed a customer from Miami, Florida to become the first North American to buy an Evija.

Source: Lotus