Lynk & Co unveiled the Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition vehicle at the 2021 Chengdu Motor Show as a part of the celebration of Lynk & Co Racing's success in the FIA World Touring Car Cup, so far taking home three World Titles between 2019 and 2020.

We are glad to see our World Touring success being celebrated and that the motorsport program continues to boost the strong Lynk & Co road car sales numbers of the 03 model," said Christian Dahl, owner and founder of Cyan Racing.

The Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition, as expected, bears the notable Cyan Racing color, Cyan Racing emblems, exclusive Cyan Racing design rims, Akebono brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, adjustable Bilstein dampers, a carbon fibre front splitter, and adjustable rear wing, all that with a total power output of265hp/380Nm, and new front seats with embroidered Cyan logos.

The vehicle will be sold only in China where the 03 model remains the brand's best-selling model of the Lynk & Co brand.

SEE ALSO:Â National Motor Museum showcases the special vehicle from Wind in the Willows

Also, the FIA World Touring Car Cup program of Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has so far secured three World Titles and a total of 16 race victories. The team is currently heading the standings at the mid-point of the 2021 season.