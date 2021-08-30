Fans of the Wind in the Willows will be delighted to know that Mr. Toad's vehicle from the 1996 adaptation can be seen at this year's Beaulieu at the National Motor Museum workshop. After being almost totaled, a team of enthusiasts has brought the unit back to life.

The perfect replica was brought back to life by the National Museum engineers and designers – the handy team has managed to depict the vehicle in an impeccable manner. The process has included a new Land Rover four-cylider power unit, curing severe oil leaks, rebuilding the brakes, fitting new tires, and bringing the car back into fully functioning condition.

After filming, the vehicle was first used at promotional events for the film, after which it was intentionally damaged because of a famous in-movie scene. After that, the car has spent numerous years in a ceiling in Florida, then, during shipping, has suffered additional severe damage. Then, back in 2020, the film car expert, Gordon Grant has shipped it back to the UK and started the process of restoration.

The restored vehicle can be seen in its initial glory at the National Motor Museum, Little Beaulieu, On Screen Cars, the ancestral Montagu home Palace House, Secret Army exhibition, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey and the beautiful grounds and gardens.