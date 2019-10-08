The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced that 2019 Mazda6 and 2019 CX-9 models have earned "TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS" award when geared with front crash prevention and specific headlights built after June 2019. And the best of all is that the recognition will carry over to the 2020 model year. Sweet!

In order to qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award, a vehicle should earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, the machine must also earn advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and be equipped with good headlights.

Both 2019 Mazda6 and CX-9 have earned good ratings in all crashworthiness tests, superior front crash prevention rating, and good ratings for improved headlights. Furthermore, both vehicles join the team of 2019 CX-5 as TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS winners, while 2019 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatch, along with 2019 CX-3 earn the TOP SAFETY PICK award.

As you might know, IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. Throughout the years IIHS has become a synonym for comprehensive and uncompromising tests that show the true face and all endurance capabilities of the vehicles that manage to apply to such ordeal.

The Mazda6 is on sale now with a starting MSRP of $23,800.

The CX-9 is on sale now with a starting MSRP of $32,280.

Source: Mazda