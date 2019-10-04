Lexus team announces new Blackline Special Edition lineup, based on the IS F SPORT trim level. Limited to mere 900 units, 2020 IS F SPORT Blackline Special Edition is already available for purchase and comes with a rear-wheel driver or all-wheel drive system. Let's check out more, shall we?

The Blackline Special Edition comes with key exterior and interior features that make the IS lineup even more exclusive. There are new 18-inch split spoke wheels with black vapor chrome finish, black chrome front grille surround along with black exterior mirrors. Furthermore, IS F SPORT Blackline Special Edition will be available in three exterior colors – Obsidian, Ultra White and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0.

The darkened theme is also present in the cabin. The exclusive black-and-gray seats feature Indigo Blue stitching, while the exclusive wooden steering wheel fits neatly the Indigo Blue accents on the door switch panels and glove box.

Each of the 900 machines is equipped triple-beam LED headlamps, Navigation System and Blind Spot Monitor. Additionally, for 2020 IS F SPORT Special Edition models come with SmartAccess as part of the standard equipment.

In terms of interior, new machines are geared with an agile 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder power unit that generates a total of 241hp and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The AWD versions use a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 260hp and a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

New IS F SPORT Blackline Special Edition machines will be available in dealerships in November this year. Stick with us for further details!

Source: Lexus