The new Mazda2 Hybrid goes on sale throughout Europe from spring 2022 and brings self-charging full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range for the first time. The Mazda2 Hybrid is a self-charging, full hybrid that combines a 1,490cc 93hp three-cylinder petrol engine with a 59kW electric motor for a total system power of 116hp.

Mazda's new hybrid will accelerate from 0-62mph in 9.7 seconds and returns a WLTP combined cycle fuel economy of between 70.6 to 74.3mpg and CO2 emissions of just 93-87 g/km depending on the specification of 16" or 15" wheels.

At start-up the Mazda2 Hybrid automatically runs in EV mode, offering smooth, seamless and quiet running on electric motor power in urban environments, with zero CO2, NOx and particulate emissions. During normal driving, power allocation is adjusted between the petrol engine and electric motor for optimum performance and the best possible fuel efficiency. During deceleration and under braking, kinetic energy is recovered as electrical energy for storage in the high-performance battery.

Battery power level is constantly managed via an engine-driven generator to remove any need to recharge the system from an external source. Although it is a compact B-segment vehicle, the new Mazda2 Hybrid's long 2,560 mm wheelbase offers comfortable accommodation for up to four adults, as well as 286 litres of boot space. It is available throughout Europe in a choice of three grades -Mazda2 Hybrid Pure, Mazda2 Hybrid Agile and Mazda2 Hybrid Select- and has a maximum five-star Euro-NCAP crashworthiness rating2.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is the latest outcome of a long-standing collaboration between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. It will be an OEM model supplied by Toyota Motor Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, and will be added to the Mazda2 European line-up as Mazda's own brand vehicle.

In the UK, the Mazda2 Hybrid will be sold alongside the recently launched 2022 Mazda2, giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs.

The Mazda2 Hybrid is a highly significant car for Mazda in the context of the company's commitment to fulfil the objectives laid out in ‘Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030', its long-term vision for technological development. Specifically - in line with the Paris Agreement - its aim to reduce corporate average well-to-wheel CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and, by accelerating the electrification of its fleet, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

It joins the battery electric Mazda MX-30 and the Mazda M Hybrid mild hybrid system equipped 2022 Mazda3, 2022 Mazda2* and 2022 Mazda CX-30 in Mazda's electrified range.