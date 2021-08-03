2022 Mazda2 goes on sale from the first of October. The latest iteration of Mazda's supermini will offer an agile performance via the exclusive 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G petrol unit with 115hp. There are also 75hp and 90hp versions.

The entry-level model comes with a total of 90hp and comes with a choice of either a manual or automatic gearbox. The flagship comes with 115hp and is exclusively matched to a six-speed manual transmission. All trim levels also offer enhanced fuel efficiency rates and even lower CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, new Mazda2 is amply packed with standard features. Such include navigation, cruise control, integrated Bluetooth and air conditioning, wireless Apple CarPlay color head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring, rear smart city brake support and a 360 degree camera.

The lineup also debuts a new exterior color of Platinum Quartz Metallic, alongside 12 other options. Of course, the exterior is based on the famous Kodo design concept and showcases beauty via minimalism.

