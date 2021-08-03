Mazda2 hits dealerships in October. Here are some details
2022 Mazda2 goes on sale from the first of October. The latest iteration of Mazda's supermini will offer an agile performance via the exclusive 1.5-liter Skyactiv-G petrol unit with 115hp. There are also 75hp and 90hp versions.
The entry-level model comes with a total of 90hp and comes with a choice of either a manual or automatic gearbox. The flagship comes with 115hp and is exclusively matched to a six-speed manual transmission. All trim levels also offer enhanced fuel efficiency rates and even lower CO2 emissions.
Furthermore, new Mazda2 is amply packed with standard features. Such include navigation, cruise control, integrated Bluetooth and air conditioning, wireless Apple CarPlay color head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring, rear smart city brake support and a 360 degree camera.
The lineup also debuts a new exterior color of Platinum Quartz Metallic, alongside 12 other options. Of course, the exterior is based on the famous Kodo design concept and showcases beauty via minimalism.
Commenting on the arrival of the 2022 Mazda2, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda UK said: the Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles. The Mazda2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.