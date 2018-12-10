Mclaren Automotive, the British manufacturer of luxury high-end sports cars and super cars is expanding the Super Series lineup with a convertible model! Meet the new 720S Spider! Already revealed and available for order, new family member has a lot to showcase. So, let's waste no more time and see what this bad boy is all about!

Design

The design foundations of the new McLaren Spider incorporate organic forms and elegant lines. In fact, this new guy is heavily influenced by 2017 720S Coupe model – it combines maximum downforce, minimizes drag, enhances drivetrain cooling and optimizes aerodynamic performance. All this is packed within a sexy and bold body that expresses masculinity and aggressiveness.

And as all other McLaren machines, the new guy features numerous carbon-fiber components. Something more, all lightweight materials are further strengthened in order to ensure better body rigidity. Even the foldable roof and the windscreen A-pillars are reinforced in such a way that provide rollover protection for occupants. Neat! Overall, new 720S Spider is just 108lbs – this is less than 4 per cent heavier than the predecessor Coupe model. This slight increase in weight is due to the RHT and tonneau systems.

Drivetrain system

New family guy comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 power unit that provides the massive 710hp and 568lb-ft of torque. Such refined system aids to phenomenal performance rates – the vehicle sprints from 0 to 100km/h in mere 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200km/h in just 7.9 seconds. Top speed is measured at 381km/h.

Specification and personalization options

New 720S Spider is available in the same three specifications as the Coupe version, with Performance and Luxury trim levels extending above the standard equipment. There are two new colors – Belize Blue and Aztec Gold that have been introduced for new Spider along with other 23 color finishes, among which are the Supernova Silver – the heritage color, first available on Mclaren 12c. Enjoy!

Source: McLaren