McLaren team unveils new 720S Spider at Geneva Motor Show. McLaren Special Operations (MSO) would use the stage at the annual event in order to reveal unique approach and artistic finesse used to shape the latest family member. So, let's waste no more time and see what this bad boy has to offer.

McLaren 720S Spider by MSO is a vehicle with outstanding aerodynamics, as one would have expected from such a machine. The team has developed a sports car with extremely sexy and functional design that blends three body finishes: Cerulean Blue, Burton Blue and Abyss Black.

Additional features include Gloss Carbon Fiber Tonneau Cover, exclusively developed for the 720S Spider. It blends well with carbon-fiber treatments to the rear deck and carbon-fiber extension to the upper trim and sills in order to demonstrate an almost seamless flow from the cabin to the rear of the car. The carbon-fiber components also include diffuser and B-pillars, while other options come with sports exhaust and an optional Stealth Pack – it adds more subtle and darker finish to the exhausts, airbrake mechanism, exterior window surrounds and oil cap cover panel.

And as it comes to the interior, 720S Spider welcomes driver and passenger to a place dominated by Burton Blue Alcantara and Jet Black leather. All primary and secondary components are created from carbon-fiber and create an ambience of both comfort and sporty feel.

SEE ALSO: Kia unveils new concept car at the Geneva Motor Show

In terms of drivetrain system, 720S Spider blends Coupe's aerodynamic performance with a one-piece retractable hard top and glazed flying buttresses. The vehicle benefits from a Proactive Chassis Control II and 720hp 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit.

Stick with us for further information!

Source: McLaren