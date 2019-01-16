Mercedes-Benz USA announced pricing for the all-new 2019 A-Class Sedan. For the first time in brand's history, details will be announced simultaneously on all USA social channels. Furthermore, there will be a special 24-hour countdown posted to Instagram that would mark the moment when MSRP is revealed.

The vehicle itself introduces a new infotainment system, called MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), which features a completely different user experience, compared to predecessor models – this new gadget can recognize natural speech, would include new touchscreen capabilities and comes with a new touchpad. Neat!

Both new models, the 220 and 220 4MATIC come with a 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged power unit that generates a total of 188hp and 221lb-ft of torque. These fuel-efficient agile systems are mated to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch gearbox. Standard equipment for both models includes Panorama roof and Intuitively-operated MBUX multimedia system with intelligent Voice Control. Furthermore, buyers will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a high-resolution widescreen 7.0-inch digital display and overall comfortable and luxury interior ambience. As one might have well expected from the premium manufacturer.

New A-Class Sedan can also be personalized with unique design and equipment packages that would further expand the list of features and would generously boost the performance rates. Such are the already available AMG Line and Night Package. There's also a lesser Multimedia Package that includes Mercedes-Benz Navigation and augmented video.

SEE ALSO: BMW proudly unveils new Z4 M40i. Here are some vehicle highlights!

And as with every new Mercedes-Benz machine, the new A-Class lineup features sophisticated safety systems as Active Brake Assist, Crosswind Assist and adaptive braking technology with Hill Start Assist and HOLD function. Furthermore, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Active Steering Assist and suite of advanced driver assistance systems that are also optionally available.

Prices for the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class start from $32,500.

Source: Mercedes-Benz