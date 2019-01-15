BMW team proudly unveils the all-new Z4 M40i First Edition Roadster at Pebble Beach Lodge to kick-off Monterey car week and the new model year in general. What this bad boy features is pretty straightforward – agility, performance, advanced technologies and neat styling. Let's delve right into the action, shall we?

Design

Although being an instantly-recognizable BMW machine, brand's latest roadster is unique in its own way. The vehicle features combination of notable lines and clean-cut surface design in order to create this distinctive and aggressive silhouette.

The body incorporates large air intakes, a low BMW kidney grill and headlights placed at outer edges. The long hood with arrow-shaped contour lines straddles the wheel arches in a clamshell style characteristic of classical sports car, while the upper character line runs from the bottom of the hood to the tail lights.

At the rear, there's integrated spoiler and slender, horizontally arranged light assemblies in BMW's exclusive L-shape in order to add to the style, but also enhance the sporty performance of the vehicle. There's also a second, lower character line that emerges from the large air vents behind the front wheel arches. Neat!

Drivetrain system

BMW Z4 Roadster will hit the streets with a new 2.0 liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbocharged engine with increased overall power output. This updated BMW package comes with High Precision Injection system with maximum pressure of 350bar/5,076. This means that the vehicle can generate a total of 255hp and 295lb-ft of torque. This engine system is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox with shift paddles.

Also, new BMW Z4 Roadster comes with a revised chassis technology that has been especially developed to deliver the optimal agility and dynamics on the road. It features a special double-joint spring strut suspension at the front and new five-link suspension in the rear. This is a setup seen for the first time in a BMW machine. By doing so, engineers have managed to achieve a great balance between sports car handling and overall ride comfort.

Additional systems and goodies

Z4's highly advanced nature is also underlined by the class-leading variety of the assistance systems. Drivers will benefit from Forward Collision Warning and Daytime Pedestrian Detection with City Brake function, Lane Departure Warning and Active Cruise Control. Sweet!

Source: BMW