Mercedes-Benz expands the features of the E-Class range with new petrol and diesel power units. This means that Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe and Cabriolet, along with CLS 53 4MATIC Plus would feature new systems and engineering additions that would add kick to the overall great performance rates and power output measurements.

The 53s would feature a 3.0-liter biturbo in-line six-cylinder petrol unit that incorporates brand's latest EQ Boost technology. Furthermore, the power unit is capable of producing 435hp and 520Nm of torque and a neat addition of 20hp and 250Nm when EQ Boost function is engaged. With such capabilities, the Coupe would chase electronically limited top speed of 280km/h and will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.4 seconds. Sweet!

On the other hand, CLS 53 version can travel from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds and also chase the top speed of 280km/h, which is also electronically limited to these amounts. Also, we consider it incredibly generous to include AMG Speedshipft TCT 9G gearbox system to all models as standard – as you know, this transmission features super short shift times, fast response and comes with shift paddles. Sweet!

Furthermore, all models would also feature 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display, Parking Package with 360-degree camera, Memory package with electrically adjustable front seats and steering column, privacy glass for E 53 Coupe, Multibeam Intelligent Light System, Nappa leather upholstery, wireless charging and AMG Ride Control Suspension. Neat, right?

Source: Mercedes-Benz