BBC TopGear magazine has named the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series its ‘Track Weapon of the Year'. The award was announced via a digital awards ceremony on Tuesday 1 December.

Jack Rix, editor, BBC TopGear magazine commented: "Previous Black Series AMGs have been caricature cars, with significantly more grunt than grip. This is something different; the ultimate version of the AMG GT optimised in every department to dismantle a circuit with military precision and shave milliseconds off your personal best. It's about as close as you get to a race car with number plates, so not one for the faint-hearted but massively exciting if that's your thing."

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which takes its design cues from the current AMG GT3 race car, features a hand-built 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine generating 730 hp and 800 Nm Torque – making it the most powerful series V8 engine ever produced by AMG. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 201 mph.

The GT Black Series is the sixth Black Series from Mercedes-AMG; the first was the SLK 55 Black Series revealed in 2006, and most-recently the SLS Black Series in 2013. These models are designed especially for high-speed use on a racetrack, ultimately borrowing technology from motorsport relatives – while still being approved for the road.