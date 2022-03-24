The most powerful customer sports car ever developed by Mercedes-AMG: the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series, conceptualized for use during track day events. With the exclusive limited edition, the Mercedes-AMG motorsport department is celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Affalterbach- based company. Limited to 55 units, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series serves as a memento to AMG founders Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher and their philosophy: making the best even better yet. The result is an uncompromised, exclusive performance car that reflects the automotive constructors' art of Mercedes-AMG in a unique way.

New Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is limited to 55 units Most powerful customer sports car ever to be developed by Mercedes-AMG Extension of AMG portfolio by an exclusive member for track day events

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is extending the GT legacy with a new iconic model. The legendary top performer, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, served as the basis for the development. Similar to the GT Black Series, the GT Track Series stands out for its unique vehicle concept aimed at top-level performance, combined with the racetrack-proven qualities of the GT3 and GT4 models. Ineligible for road use approval, the GT Track Series underlines its high exclusivity by means of numerous unique technical and visual features.

Fascinating performance offer

The heart of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is the Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine from the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, the engineers from Affalterbach enhanced its impressive performance figures even further. For instance, thanks to custom motorsport injectors and a specific engine application, the power unit equipped with a flat-plane crankshaft now delivers 778 hp and 627 lb-ft.

The sequential Hewland HLS 6-speed racing gearbox with adjustable differential transfers the power to the rear axle. Like in all the models from the GT family, it has been installed on the rear axle in transaxle configuration and has a torsion and torque resistant connection to the engine by means of a carbon fiber torque tube. The suspension of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series features comprehensively adjustable four-way Bilstein dampers. As is common in motorsport, they each have a high-speed and low-speed setting in the rebound and compression levels and allow for adjustments of the ride height. In addition, the anti-roll bars are individually adjustable.

In combination with the underlying car concept, these high-performance components result in highly precise handling with unmistakable feedback. This allows drivers of all skill levels to quickly build up confidence in the vehicle.

Optimized aerodynamics combined with a powerful design

The design and aerodynamics of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series strictly follow the performance philosophy. The hood, fenders, side sills, trunk lid and rear bumper are made of carbon fiber and largely contribute to the high driving dynamics. Another important effect of the material mix is the reduction of the curb weight of the vehicle to 3,086 lb.

The integrated louvers of the carbon wing on the front axle provide a higher downforce. The side sills with elements of black visible carbon, transitioning into vertical blades both at the front and the rear, significantly contribute to an optimal airflow around the vehicle. To ensure effective cooling of the rear brakes, the sills also incorporate cooling air ducts. The rear bumper with double diffuser and lateral wheel arch air outlets also speaks to the racing DNA of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series.

The front of the exclusive model is characterized by the AMG specific radiator grille, which ensures optimum air flow to the radiator. The high-downforce front splitter was developed exclusively for the GT Track Series. It is complemented by a modified, mechanically adjustable racing rear wing that is based on the aero element of the GT Black Series. It was further developed to improve the downforce on the rear axle.

Another direct motorsport derivative is the exclusive characteristic hood with large air outlet. It guides the hot air from the engine bay, increases the overall downforce while contributing to the cooling of the engine at the same time.

Another special development for the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series are the exclusive high-sheen milled and forged 18-inch wheels, the common wheel rim size for GT race cars. All the usual competition tire types can be used.

A special visual highlight is the exclusive semi-gloss special finish in MANUFAKTUR Cirrus Silver Magno with design elements in red and anthracite. Another highlight that emphasizes the exclusivity of this GT model is the integration of the AMG emblem in the upper area of the front fascia.

Comprehensive safety package and motorsport specific interior

Like in the GT3 and GT4, user and service friendly racing electronics have been installed in the GT Track Series as well. They include a racing specific traction control and a motorsport ABS, each adjustable across 12 levels (level 1: maximum TC/ABS activity, level 11: minimum TC/ABS activity, level 12: off).

The brake components are motorsport-proven as well. The GT Track Series comes with steel brakes (front axle: 15.4"/rear axle: 14"). A brake beam has been installed for adjusting the brake balance. The carbon brake air ducts and the dimensionally stable brake air lines guarantee optimal cooling of the performance brake system in the process.

Proven within the GT family, the safety concept has been applied in the interior: the roll cage of high-tensile steel is bolted to the aluminum space frame and an extrication hatch has been placed in the roof. The carbon driver safety cell has large dimensions and is even offering taller drivers sufficient room to move. Moreover, it has a five-point safety harness and customizable ergonomic seat. As a result, the driver safety cell meets the latest FIA standards and offers a considerably higher protection level than usual race seats. A powerful motorsport fire extinguisher system and driver safety nets complement the comprehensive safety concept of the GT Track Series.

During the design process of the interior, the Mercedes-AMG engineers have paid particular attention to the purpose of the vehicle: the GT Track Series has been assembled as a thoroughbred motorsport vehicle and therefore does without any typical comfort elements. To achieve the 3,086 lb curb weight, the search for any components like padding materials, interior fairing or electric windows is in vain.

The steering wheel, exclusively developed for the GT Track Series in cooperation with the sim racing experts at Cube Controls, has a wide adjustment range and numerous control opportunities. The pedals can also be adjusted and can be individually adapted to the driver's physique. The dashboard with visible carbon and a matte finish includes a fully programmable BOSCH DDU 11 Driver Display Unit, designed for intuitive operation and user-friendliness. Moreover, it incorporates a comprehensive data logging system for motorsport purposes, for instance a lap trigger to keep track of lap times. The GT Track Series is one of the first cars around to feature the newly developed system.

55 years of Mercedes-AMG – 55 Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series stands for maximum exclusivity. The special series is limited to 55 units, each of them built by hand in Affalterbach. Thus, Mercedes-AMG reminisces about the founding of the company by Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher in 1967, exactly 55 years ago. A high-quality embossed "1 of 55" plaque in the interior identifies every Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series as a unique piece from the special edition. The "Track Series" embroidery on the driver's seat and on the limited car cover also refer to the exclusivity of the GT Track Series.

Comprehensive service and support included

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series owners benefit from a comprehensive service and support range that is continually being developed and expanded. It also includes such privileges that normally are exclusive to the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport customer teams: a technical training prior to delivery of the vehicle, individual engineer support during track days and club sport activities upon request, a service hot line during race weekends as well as logistical services such as an optimal spare parts supply.

Technical support is guaranteed by the motorsport experts at HWA AG, carrying out services and rebuilds as Mercedes-AMG's development and production partner. The exclusive online-based ordering and information system "Customer Service Portal" is in place for ordering accessories and spare parts as well as providing all technical documentation.

Direct sales from Affalterbach

Worldwide sales of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is being handled from Affalterbach where Mercedes-AMG has its headquarters. Customer delivery of the special edition starts in the second quarter of 2022. The list price of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series including air conditioning is € 369,000 plus VAT. A spare parts starter set, seat and helmet ventilation system, drinking system and passenger safety cell are available as options. Further equipment options are available upon request.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series at a glance:

Engine Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine Displacement 3,982 cc Output 778 hp Torque 627 lb-ft Drive Transaxle configuration: front engine, gearbox on the rear axle, connected by Torque Tube Gearbox Sequential AMG 6-speed competition gearbox with mechanical (adjustable) self-locking differential and magnesium casing as well as shift paddles on the steering wheel, pneumatically operated Bodywork Aluminum space frame; roll cage of high-tensile steel Safety Carbon driver safety cell to latest FIA standards, individualized seat and integrated headrest as well as extrication hatch in the roof; powerful motorsport fire extinguisher system Suspension Aluminum double wishbones front and rear; shock absorbers with adjustable rebound and compression Electronics Motorsport electronics with torque control; optimized driver aid systems: AMG TRACTION CONTROL, competition ABS, Race-Start Control; service-friendly durable motorsport wiring Steering Electro-mechanical power steering Brakes Competition brake system with adjustable ABS; self-ventilating composite brake discs with special cooling air guidance; brake calipers with 6 pistons at the front and 4 pistons at the rear; brake disc diameter: 15.4" (390 mm) front / 14" (355 mm) rear Wheels AMG light alloy wheels, front: 12x18", rear: 13x18", forged Tires front: 325/660-18 / rear: 325/705-18 Weight 3,086 lb (1,400 kg) Fuel tank capacity 31.7 gal (motorsport safety tank) Price 369,000 Euros (ex Affalterbach, VAT not included)

Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport: "Everything on the GT Track Series is subordinated to the performance philosophy that has been the dominating theme in the conception of our cars since the founding of Mercedes-AMG 55 years ago. Our customers require the suitable vehicle for every kind of activity. Therefore, expanding our portfolio with an exclusive club sport car was logical. But we have even gone one step further, offering our customers not just an outstanding product with excellent performance and quality, but also a strictly limited special edition model."