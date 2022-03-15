Following on from the six‑cylinder models, the Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 13.5–12.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined 308–284 g/km)[1] and the Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 13.5–13.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined 308–295 g/km) now also receive a technical and visual upgrade. In addition to design modifications, these include the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension, which is fitted as standard on the V8 models. With the facelift, customers have an extended choice of equipment details at their disposal. This allows them to adapt their desired model even more specifically to their personal requirements. A wider range of wheels, upholstery, trim and exterior colours offer more customisation options. As with the first performance hybrid from Mercedes‑AMG, the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (fuel consumption weighted, combined: 7.9 l/100 km; combined weighted CO 2 emissions: 180 g/km)1, the attractive model range is rounded off by two exclusive editions. The new models can be ordered immediately at a base price starting at 158,162.90 euros[2]. The market launch will take place in Europe from April 2022.

At first glance, the facelifted eight‑cylinder models of the AMG GT 4‑Door Coupé can be recognised by the individually designed front apron, which was launched with the new top model of the series, the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE. It now appears even more to be cast from a single mould and blends homogeneously into the dynamic design of the overall vehicle. The outer air intakes are wider and more pointed towards the centre of the car. The airflow is now channelled through three vertical fins to the radiators.

"In the 4‑door coupé segment, the Mercedes‑AMG GT offers the perfect balance between everyday practicality and sportiness. On the one hand, it is the superior Gran Turismo for the whole family and, on the other, the current record holder on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in the Executive‑cars category. As the fastest and most powerful medical car in Formula 1® history, the GT 63 S is also celebrating its debut this season and is ready to provide rapid emergency care with maximum race track performance. The diversity is also reflected in the wide range of drive options. In addition to six- and eight‑cylinder engines, we also offer the first AMG hybrid in the E PERFORMANCE drive layout in this model series. To further sharpen our profile as a Performance Luxury brand, we have also expanded the options for individualisation, thus offering our customers an even higher level of lifestyle and exclusivity," emphasises Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑AMG GmbH.

With the facelift of the six‑cylinder models, the exterior colours spectral blue metallic and spectral blue magno were newly offered. These are also available for the V8 models. This gives the customer a choice of a total of four matt paints, four metallic shades and two solid colours. In addition, there are two exclusive paint finishes for the Editions models. The expressive exterior design can be further accentuated with the new AMG Night Package II or a combination of the Night Package and Carbon Package, for example. New colours and trims have also been added to the range for the interior, including the AMG Performance steering wheel.

The standard‑fit AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension, with its continuously adjustable pressure relief valves, adjusts the damping force for each wheel to suit the situation in just a few milliseconds. The AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs are used to preselect the basic set-up - from "Sport+" mode for particularly dynamic driving to the "Comfort" setting for smooth gliding. The AMG developers were able to significantly increase the spread between sportiness and comfort. In addition, the tuning can be adjusted in three stages independently of the drive programs via a button.

With the AMG Special Edition in AMG green light magno paint, the V8 models show their sportiest side. The exclusive colour provides an exciting contrast to the AMG Night Package with its selected exterior elements in high‑gloss black and dark chrome as well as the black foiling above the side sills. The 21‑inch AMG forged wheels in a 5‑twin‑spoke design strikingly emphasise the expressive look. They are painted black and accentuated with a high‑sheen rim flange. The AMG Aerodynamics Package and the AMG Exterior Carbon package are available as options for further individualisation. The panoramic roof (optional) lets plenty of light into the interior. Thanks to numerous highlights, the atmosphere here is unfiltered motorsport. These include the sports seats in Exclusive nappa leather in two‑tone titanium grey pearl/black with yellow contrasting stitching or optionally the AMG Performance seats and the AMG trim elements in black piano lacquer look or, on request, carbon. The Edition also appears exclusive thanks to the Edition badge in the interior and illuminated door sill panels in green matching the exterior paintwork.

The luxurious AMG Special Edition with paintwork in the dark gemstone shade MANUFAKTUR rubellite red metallic is also available as an option for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé with an eight-cylinder engine. This includes, among other things, the AMG Exterior Chrome package as well as silver-painted, high‑sheen and 21‑inch AMG forged wheels in a 5‑twin‑spoke design. The optionally available High‑Class rear suite complements the vehicle's outstanding performance with a particularly luxurious interior: with comfortable individual seats, high-quality ambience and easy access to comprehensive infotainment functions and comfort features. Seat upholstery in MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather in neva grey/black and trim elements in open‑pore grey ash wood also lend the interior an individual look. The AMG‑specific MANUFAKTUR steering wheel is finished in two colours of fine nappa leather.

The MANUFAKTUR label stands for the highest degree of individuality and luxury with selected materials that are predominantly processed by hand. For the AMG GT 4‑Door model, this includes exclusive paintwork and high‑quality interiors. Since the facelift of the six‑cylinder models in the middle of last year until today, the range of additional colours in the AMG GT portfolio has grown to 10 MANUFAKTUR special paint finishes, including MANUFAKTUR copper orange magno and MANUFAKTUR Kalahari gold magno, two completely new colour shades. AMG sports stripes in three different colours enable even sportier visual positioning. For the interior, thanks to the MANUFAKTUR range, there are five additional choices with exclusive nappa leather in diamond quilting, including a two‑tone AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG high‑pile floor mats with embroidered AMG lettering.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ Price1 €158,162.90 €175,179.90 Surcharge for Edition rubellite red1 €18,135.60 €16,826.60 Surcharge for Edition AMG green light magno1 €23,086.00 €21,777.00 Engine 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and exhaust gas turbocharging 4.0-litre V8 with direct injection and exhaust gas turbocharging Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Max. output 430 kW (585 hp) at 5500-6500 rpm 470 kW (639 hp) at 5500 - 6500 rpm Peak torque 800 Nm at 2350-5000 rpm 900 Nm at 2500 - 4500 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Combined fuel consumption2combinedcombined 13.5–12.5 l/100 km 13.5–13.0 l/100 km Combined CO 2 emissions2 308–284 g/km 308–295 g/km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.4 s 3.2 s Top speed 310 km/h 315 km/h Kerb weight acc. to EC 2105 kg 2135 kg

1 MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT.