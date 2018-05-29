The refreshed Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabrio models are now available for order. Finally, enthusiasts and fans could enjoy the capabilities of C 200 AMG Line Coupe and C 200 AMG Line Cabriolet. Offered with new line of engines and additional optional goodies these two bad boys do deserve some further reviewing. So, let's get started!

First of all, the C 200 comes with an agile 1.5-liter petrol unit with EQ boost, available with rear-wheel system and all-wheel-drive system when mated with 4MATIC gearbox. However, it is good to know that this combination is available only for coupe variant only. The engine itself produces a total of 184hp and 280Nm of torque and when the EQ boost is engaged, the horsepower rise to 198. Sweet, right?

On the other hand, C 220 d comes with a revised 2.0-liter diesel unit with 194hp and these massive 400Nm of torque. It emits 121 g/km of CO2, while the Cabriolet version achieves 58.9 mpg and emits 126 g/km.

C 300 features a bit larger 2.0-liter petrol unit with 254hp and 370Nm of torque and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in mere six seconds and chases a top speed of 279km/h. This unit emits CO2 emissions measured at 147g/km and can achieve a total of 44.1 mpg on the combined cycle.

Now let's check out the top models in the lineup. We will start with the AMG C 43 4MATIC. It uses a 3.0-liter biturbo V6 petrol unit and generates a total of 390hp and 520Nm of torque. Furthermore, it sprints from 0 to 100km/h for 4.7 seconds and 4.8 for the Cabrio version. Also, both machines chase a top speed of 279km/h – it is good to know that this is electronically limited.

Equipment and utility features

Buyers can choose from four finishes that include Black, Dark Blue, Brown and Red. And exclusively for the AMG line there are 10.25-inch media display, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless start function, Mirror Package, LED high performance headlights, sporty suspension setup and DAB radio. On the other hand, Cabrio setup features airscarf and aircap for some enhanced driving agility and performance rates.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Golf is in Kelley Blue Book's 10 Coolest Vehicles!

There is also optional Premium package that adds 12.3-inch cockpit display, ambient lightning, Comand Online, Midline audio system, LED Intelligent Light System and wireless charging. And then there is this Premium Plus pack that includes everything from the Premium Pack and then adds 360 degree camera, Burnmester Surround system, Keyless-Go Comfort Pack and panoramic sunroof for Coupe only.

Source: Mercedes-Benz