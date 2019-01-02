Mercedes-Benz presents a new G-Class machine that would confidently meet the demands of the new model year. This new G 350 d comes with a wide range of drivetrain combinations, numerous optional features and as expected, enhanced quality and rigidity worthy for the brand and lineup.

By presenting new G 350 d, Mercedes-Benz team also showcases its latest diesel engine – OM 656. This piece of technology was especially created in order to boost performance rates and bring some neat features in terms of driving dynamics. OM 656 comes with stepped-bowl combustion process, two-stage exhaust turbocharging system, CAMTRONIC variable valve timing and next-gen of NANOSLIDE cylinder technology for reduced friction losses in the piston wall. Engine's output is measured at 286hp and 600Nm of torque. Neat! Additional drivetrain refinements include a revised 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission with torque converter with wide transmission ratio, permanent AWD and smart power output distribution.

Equipment and utility features

New G 350 d features an extended list of standard features and goodies that makes it one of the most advanced and comfortable machines in the whole G-Class lineup. These include high-quality interior with leather seats, instrument panel covered in ARTICO handmade leather and open-pore wood. And as you might have expected, Mercedes-Benz team has included numerous personalization options that would turn the stock G 350 d in a reflection of one's personal taste.

SEE ALSO: Z-Performance reveals new tuning project - check it out!

Dynamics, capabilities and performance rates

Exclusively for this model, the front axle is created in such a robust way that the off-road capabilities remain unprecedented. New G-Class model features double-wishbone front suspension, directly mounted to the ladder-type frame without a subframe, lower attachment points on the frame in Z-direction, while the rear side features new rigid axle, controlled by four trailing arms on each side and a Panhard rod. And thanks to the new front-axle design, the on-road performance of the G-Class has been enhanced in such a way that the whole drivetrain system benefits – performance-wise this is one of the most agile and capable G-Class machines produced so far.

Source: Mercedes-Benz