2018 Essen Motor Show became stage go numerous tuners and manufacturers, each with his unique approach towards creating and reshaping contemporary hi-end machines. And this was the stage at which Z-Performance revealed its latest tuning project – a well-revised and tweaked Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe.

In order to make this vehicle's appearance stand out from the crowd, Z-Performance team provided a set of exclusive components and features – there are ZP.FORGED 1 Step Lip multi-piece wheels in black with matte finish for the centers and glossy stepped wells. These goodies are measured at 10x20-inches for the front and 11.5x20-inch for the right axle and are wrapped by Pirelli P Zero tires.

Of course, the wheels are just the tip of the iceberg – the engineering team has included a full-dark and black styling concept, featuring front and rear tinted lights, dark vehicle logo, custom made diffuser and grille inlay, both made of carbon-fiber and matte bond gold platinum wrapping film. Sweet!

SEE ALSO: G-POWER proudly presents new M760Li G11 tuning project

In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle surely catches the eye. There's a mighty four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates a total of 610hp – there's a massive 140hp kick, compared to the original 510hp. Not bad, right? Also, the revised engine system offers 800Nm of torque and benefits from Stage 2 tuning from Gorilla Performance. This allows some enhanced performance rates and a total of 100 Nm of torque more output Sweet, isn't it?

Source: Z-Performance