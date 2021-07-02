New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is already on sale and comes with three trim levels – Maybach S 580 4MATIC, S 580 4MATIC First Class, and S 680 4MATIC First Class.

All vehicles in the lineup are longer than their predecessors by 18 centimeters and feature more refined equipment, new massaging functions, and extensive upgrades.

Drivetrain system and performance

The first vehicle in the lineup, the S 580 4MATIC features a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine that generates a total of 503hp and 700Nm of torque. This output receives a boost, thanks to the EQ Boost function, which can add 20hp and 200Nm of additional power.

The vehicle can reach 100km/h in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

On the other hand, the flagship model in the range, the S680 4MATIC First Class, produces a total of 612hp and 900Nm of torque. This setup allows for pretty quick 0-100km/h sprints in mere 4.5 seconds and chases an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

All models come as standard with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Equipment and utilities

Maybach S 580 4MATIC comes with Mercedes' advanced User Experience system (MBUX), High-End Rear Seat Entertainment, MBUX Rear Tablet, MBUX Interior Assistant, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display, a digital TV tuner, 12.8-inch OLED Media Display, Burmester High-End 4D Sound System, ENERGIZING Package Front, designo piano lacquer flowing lines trim.

Additional goodies include 20-inch Maybach 5-hole forged wheels, Rear Seat Comfort Pack including massage functions, Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, DINAMICA roof liner, garage door opener, Comfort Doors in the rear, steering wheel in wood and Nappa leather, Active Ambient Lighting, Adaptive Rear Compartment Lighting and KEYLESS-GO with seamless door handles. Exclusive to the S 580 4MATIC is rear-axle steering with 10-inch steering angle adjustment.

Also, the First Class model comes with 21-inch Maybach multi-spoke forged wheels, two wireless headsets, folding tables in the rear, Nappa leather roof liner, rear-axle steering, design backrests in wood, champagne flutes, 10-liter capacity rear fridge compartment, designed brown open-pore walnut wood trim with aluminum lines and a Nappa leather steering wheel.