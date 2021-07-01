Maserati introduces exclusive new trims for Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante as part of the models' renewal program for the new 2022 model year.

The three trim levels are GT, Modena, and Trofeo and all three have been developed to please even the most demanding customers and also to fully express Maserati's dedication to innovation, performance and elegance.

GT Trim

This upgrade pack highlights Maserati's charm and elegance and embodies the brand's urban, minimalistic and contemporary spirit.

For the exterior, GT Trim enhances the range with chrome inserts, 19-inch or 20-inch exclusive alloys, and leather comfort seats with Dar Mirror trim, wood, and black piano inserts.

Modena Trim

This one is for sports enthusiasts and offers the perfect balance between elegance, dynamism, and the pleasure of driving. The trim enhances the vehicle with neat sporty bumpers with Black Piano inserts, 20-inch alloys, Piano Black interior details, and Dark Mirro components.

SEE ALSO: Volvo's approach towards brand's latest concept vehicle - the Recharge SUV

Modena Trim level also includes Driver Assistance pack, Nerissimo Pack, and black brake calipers.s

Trofeo Trim

This trim level represents the high-performance personality of Maserati: the focus is mainly high power output, but without sacrificing comfort. The upgrade pack includes Carbon fiber components, 22-inch alloys, red brake calipers, luxurious interior seats, and Piano Fiore natural leather.